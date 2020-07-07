Sign Up for Citizen’s Academy

Salina Law Enforcement is accepting applications for the 25th Citizen’s Academy course in August.

Applications are being accepted now through mid July and the course will begin on August, 12 2020 and run through October 21.

Salina Police officers and Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies are teaming up to make the course and demonstrations available.

The course covers numerous areas of interest of law enforcement which include: accident scene simulation, DUI investigation, fingerprinting, court system, K9 unit, use of force simulation and a trip to the shooting range. Applicants must be at least 18-years old.

Typical class size is about 20 – 25 people.

The application process begins online at the Sheriff’s website: www.salinesheriff.org then click on the Citizen’s Academy logo near the middle of the page. Applications can also be picked up at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, or at the Salina Police Department.