Sidewalk Replacement Project Begins

A sidewalk replacement project will prompt the temporary closure on one lane of a busy street in south Salina.

According to the City of Salina, beginning Tuesday work will begin on a new sidewalk along the west side of Ohio Street just south of Minneapolis Avenue.

This work will require the closure of the westernmost southbound Lane of Ohio Street near Minneapolis Avenue. Drivers are advised to use caution near the work zone.

This work is part of the City of Salina’s $5.9 million 2025 maintenance capital improvement program.