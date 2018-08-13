Salina, KS

SHPTV Begins Capital Campaign

Callie Kolacny August 13, 2018

Smoky Hills Public Television has begun a capital campaign to fund two projects.

The first project is the replacement of the KSWK transmitter located near Lakin. The transmitter broadcasts Smoky Hills Public Television’s signal to southwest Kansas. When the transmitter is at full strength, nearly 83,000 people in southwest Kansas can receive Smoky Hills’ programming for free with an antenna, including nearly 16,000 children who benefit from the educational kids programming. However, due to age, the transmitter is functioning on low power.

The cost to replace the transmitter is $146,000. Approximately half of the project cost has been donated through the Perle and Catherine Frazee Foundation, the Mona and Mel Winger Family Foundation, Pioneer Electric Area Roundup, the Rundell Foundation and an anonymous donor.

The second project is the purchase of a new video server. The server allows the station to record PBS programs and schedule them with local shows, promotions and acknowledgements of supporters. Without the server, SHPTV would be forced to only broadcast a raw PBS stream, which would be a random schedule of shows.

With the current video server failing, SHPTV is raising $147,000 to replace it. The Hansen Foundation has made a contribution toward this project.

“Smoky Hills Public Television is grateful for all the donations towards this capital campaign,” said Larry Calvery, Smoky Hills Public Television Interim General Manager. “The generosity and support of these donors encourages our continued commitment to raising the remaining funds because these pieces of equipment are essential to the broadcast of Smoky Hills Public Television throughout central and western Kansas.”

 

