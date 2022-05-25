SHOWMAN NAMED AS ONE OF MOST IMPACTFUL NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES BY SILVER WAVES MEDIA

Kansas Wesleyan’s Ryan Showman has been named as one of the Most Impactful Women’s Basketball Coaches in the NAIA by Silver Waves Media.

KWU men’s coach Anthony Monson was also named to the honor last month by Silver Waves Media.

According to the release from Silver Waves Media, coaches that have been named to the Most Impactful list must have five or more years of head coaching experience, and must average 14 or more wins per season during their career.

Showman just completed his 10th season leading the Coyotes, finishing with a 21-11 record overall and a 15-9 record in the Kansas Conference. He coached a pair of All-KCAC honorees in 2022, including the KCAC Defensive Player of the Year in Kelcey Hinz (SR/Whitewater, Kan.), and Amanda Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.). Hinz and Hill were both named as NAIA All-Americans.

Showman is the all-time wins leader in Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball history, notching his 190th win this season. He’s 190-120 in 10 seasons with the Coyotes. His .613 winning percentage has also moved him into the top spot in win percentage in Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball history passing KWU Hall of Famer Tracy Rietzke who has a .610 winning percentage.

He’s coached the Coyotes to five 20-plus win seasons during his career highlighted by a 26-6 record in 2020 before that season was shut down due to COVID-19 just moments after the Coyotes had won their first NAIA Tournament game that season. In 2020, Showman led the Coyotes to the program’s only outright KCAC Championship in history.

Before becoming head coach, Showman served as an assistant for Gordon Reimer at KWU. KWU posted a 110-47 record with Showman as an assistant coach and a 68-22 record in the KCAC. During that time, KWU had a 31-3 record in 2011, winning the KCAC that season and in 2009 as well. Showman also served as the golf coach at KWU from 2007 to 2009.

Showman graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation from KWU in 2004 and earned his Master of Science in Physical Education from Emporia State in 2008. Showman was a three year letter winner on the men’s basketball team under coach Jerry Jones. Before returning to KWU, Showman taught extensively in the Salina school district, teaching physical education at Schilling and Heusner Elementary Schools.

ABOUT SILVER WAVES MEDIA

Silver Waves Media lists itself as a global media company dedicated to changing the lives of student athletes, Coaches, Athletic Directors, Presidents, and all others within the sports world. SWM strives to make dreams come true. Covering eight different sports across multiple different platforms, they provide highlights/video, news, podcasts, interviews, social, scouting reports, rankings, and more. From prep to pros, they have it all covered. Their impactful and influential lists have received over 10 million views.

Silver Waves Media is widely considered one of the most influential and connected outlets in sports. The mission of Silver Waves Media is to help others and provide life changing opportunities. A New Day… A New Wave.