Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after shots were fired in a north Salina neighborhood.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers found three spent .380 caliber shell casings in the 500 block of N. 10th Street early Wednesday morning.

A rear door on a Chevy Suburban was damaged by a single bullet in the spray.

Witnesses told police they heard the gunfire around 1am.

No one was injured.