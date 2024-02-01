“Shots for Soldiers” to Honor Army Veteran

An event is planned to honor an Army veteran who passed away back in December. The Shots for Soldiers organization will host an event on February 24th in Manhattan in memory of Staff Sergeant Daniel Ryan, a native of Scott City.

According to the organization, the event will not only honor the memory of Ryan, but will also raise awareness of, and support for the Shots for Soldiers organization, a Kansas non-profit dedicated to providing pain relief for military veterans through platelet-rich plasma (PRP) medical treatments.

Ryan honorably served his country, volunteering to be an Infantryman, Ranger and Sniper, excelling in all. During the Global War on Terrorism, he led fellow Americans through combat tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom deploying to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait. In his little over eight years of active duty, a full 2 years, 3 months, and 12 days were spent deployed in foreign service.

Ryan considered his fellow snipers and brothers in arms part of his family, and frequently told them, “I always have your back,” which is how he lived his life. “Though Daniel lost his battle against PTSD on December 23, 2023, he truly never quit helping others and always had their back, even on his toughest days. It is important for our family to remember Daniel’s legacy and support the healing of veterans through the work of Shots for Soldiers,” said Daniel’s father, Patrick Ryan. “Thank you to everyone who donated to the organization in Daniel’s name.”

Shots for Soldiers is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and honoring military veterans through revolutionary platelet-rich plasma (PRP) medical treatments, providing potential pain relief that many live with daily. Platelet-rich plasma offers a concentrated injection of a patient’s own growth factors to help injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints heal faster.

Founders Pat Farley and Frank Kirby, veterans themselves, know first-hand how time in the military can take a toll on a person’s body, mind, and spirit.

“Through events like these, the organization strives to create a platform to not only alleviate physical pain, but also facilitate connections, friendships, and internal healing in as many ways as possible,” stated Frank Kirby, Shots for Soldiers CEO. “Every donation that is given to Shots for Soldiers in Daniel’s honor will support veteran healing, 100%, and will allow us the opportunity to expand our reach across the nation.”

Thank you for honoring the legacy of U.S. Army Veteran Daniel Ryan. Your support will make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who have bravely served our nation. To learn more about the Shots for Soldiers Organization and contribute to future initiatives, please visit https://shotsforsoldiers.org.

Courtesy photo: SGT Daniel Ryan, shown preparing for night operations, enjoyed Army life and was known for tireless leadership and support of other soldiers.