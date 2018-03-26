Shots Fired, Woman Hides in Closet

Police are investigating a possible case of retribution after shots were fired through a Salina apartment door Friday night.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that no one was injured after at least three bullets were fired through a woman’s door in the 300 block of E. Crawford while she hid in a bedroom closet.

The 31-year-old victim told police that around 8:45pm, she heard a loud banging on her door and checked her security video screen and could see a female wearing goggles and holding a gun shouting to let her inside.

The victim called 911 from her closet while shots were fired through the door – and the suspect then broke in. Moments later she left with the victim’s purse.

Officers found 3 shell casings on the porch and four bullet holes through the door, one shot hit the wooden floor.

Captain Forrester says the incident could be retribution that ties back to a previous criminal case. The female suspect has not been identified.

The victim told officers she thought the suspect may have left the scene because she could hear police chatter on the scanner she had turned on in her apartment.