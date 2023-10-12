Shots Fired Outside Bar

Authorities are looking for a couple of men who were involved in an argument that ended in gunfire outside a bar.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to the Wild Wild West, 1540 West Old-40 Highway around 12:30am Thursday to the report of an altercation.

A witness told deputies outside the bar that two Hispanic men were arguing. One pulled a pistol out and fired twice into the air.

A short time later the shooter got in a white, Chevy Cruz and fled the scene – firing twice more into the night sky as he drove away.

Deputies found two, 9mm shell casings outside the establishment and report no one was hurt and there was no damage.