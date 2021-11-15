Shots Fired on Iron Ave.

No injuries or damage has been reported after shots were fired Sunday morning in Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers responded to a report of several gunshots in the 400 block of E. Iron Ave. at 4:55 a.m. Video surveillance footage showed a mid-2000s white Dodge Ram pickup truck stop at the intersection of Columbia and Iron to turn left onto Iron, and four shots were fired from the truck. The vehicle then headed west on Iron and fired three or four more shots.

Officers recovered five shell casings, but there are no suspects at this time.