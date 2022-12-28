Shots Fired Into the Air

Shots fired from a truck lead to the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a witness saw a Hispanic man point a gun out the window of his pickup and fire into the air as he rolled through the 2400 block S. 9th in the early morning hours of last Friday. The witness was able to relay the tag number of the 1987 GMC pickup to authorities – which led police to the home of 26-year-old Albert Castro-Arcco.

Officers suspected Castro-Arcco had been drinking and reported that he was not cooperative while be interviewed at his home on East Ray. A search warrant led to the discovery of a 9mm gun in his home that matched the shell casings found on the street.

Police also located a stash of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He’s now facing charges that could include unlawful discharge of a weapon, possession of a gun while under the influence, possession of a stimulant and interference with law enforcement.