Shots Fired Into Salina Home

No one was injured after shots were fired into an occupied home in Salina early Thursday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers found eight spent, 9mm shell casings outside a home in the 1300 block of N. 3rd Street.

Police say three bullets went through the front window and siding, striking an LG TV inside.

The 40-year-old male resident was in a back bedroom and not injured by the gunfire that awakened him around 12:15am.

Police are now reviewing neighborhood video of the incident as the investigation continues.

Damage to the home is estimated at $1,500.