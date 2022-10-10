Salina, KS

Shots Fired into Occupied Salina Home

KSAL StaffOctober 10, 2022

A Salina man and his family were unharmed by shots fired into their home Friday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the area of Morrison and 10th Street on Friday after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots around 10:30pm.

Investigators are now focused on finding who fired at least 14 bullets from a 9mm weapon into a home in the 400 block of Phillips Street.

Police say the man, his wife and three young children were at home during the incident.

At least two bullets went through the children’s bedroom where they were sleeping. The investigation is ongoing.

