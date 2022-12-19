Salina, KS

Shots Fired in West Salina

KSAL StaffDecember 19, 2022

No one was injured by gunfire on Saturday evening after bullets hit a parked car and a house in west Salina.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, an 18-year-old male and 17-year-old female arrived at their house in the 800 block of Smith around 9pm Saturday night. They told investigators they came back out to remove items from their 2008 VW Rabbit when shots rang out.

Police say one round hit near the driver side taillight, another hit the house. Up to six shots may have been fired from a nearby vacant lot. Damage to the auto and home are estimated at $600.

No shell casings were found. The investigation is ongoing.

