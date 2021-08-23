Shots Fired in Salina Neighborhood

Shots were fired in a Salina neighborhood early Sunday.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 300 block of North Columbia Ave. at 2:30 in the morning for a disturbance. When officers arrived, people were running from the scene. A 40-year-old Salina man living in the area said he was having a get together, and three gunshots were fired behind his residence.

Officers found three .40 caliber casings at the scene, and blood was found in front of the garage of the man’s residence. It is unknown if the blood is connected to the case.

There are no victims or suspects reported at this time.