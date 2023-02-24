Salina, KS

Shots Fired in Salina Neighborhood

Todd PittengerFebruary 24, 2023

There were no injuries when shots were fired in a Salina neighborhood early Friday morning. Salina Police say an incident in which shots were fired was reported at 3:50 in the morning.

The incident happened in the area of the 100 block of Baker Street. Video shows two people walking across the intersection of Baker and University Streets. When a vehicle approached, one of the walkers threw something at it. Three shots were then fired into the air from the vehicle.

Police recovered three 9mm shell casings in the area. There was no damage found.

The suspect vehicle is described as an unknown model blue 4 door car.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

February 24, 2023 Comments

