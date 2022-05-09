Shots Fired in Salina Neighborhood

No damage or injuries are being reported after shots were fired in Salina on Saturday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that video shows the shots were fired out of a moving vehicle in the 2100 block of Haskett Avenue. A passenger in a black SUV is the person believed to have fired the shots around 12:10 a.m.

Forrester said six bullets were fired into the air, and a few .45 caliber shell casings were found later. He also said this case is not related to the weekend’s homicide case.