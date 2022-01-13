Shots Fired in Salina, House and Vehicles Damaged

A flurry of gunshots on Wednesday left some Salina residents with several bullet holes in their property.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 10:50 p.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 2400 block of Pheasant Lane for multiple reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they observed a 2019 Ford F150 and a 2003 Buick Rendezvous with bullet holes in the back windshields. Two of the residents came out and advised that one round had gone through the front door, one struck the Ring doorbell, and a large double window next to the entrance had two bullet holes. Total estimated damage was $3,700.

The residence was occupied by three individuals at the time, and no one was injured. Approximately nine total rounds struck the house and vehicles. The victims were all females from Salina, ages 67, 47, and 22.