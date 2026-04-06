Shots Fired, Hits 2 Cars and Garage

Shots fired in a Salina neighborhood prompts multiple calls to law enforcement.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the area of Haskin and Willis after reports of gunfire were heard around 4am Sunday.

Later that morning a resident in the 1300 block of Kiowa found a bullet hole in his vehicle and another bullet hole in his garage wall. No one was injured.

Investigators used video to identify a Dodge Challenger that was in the area and contacted the driver, who explained he got into a verbal altercation with another person.

Shots were fired – one hitting his Challenger. Police have seized a second vehicle and await a search warrant which could lead to charges in the case.