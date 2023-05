The Salina Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in the 300 block of E. Pacific early Saturday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 4am, someone in an older model car fired at least 8 times from a 9mm handgun and drove away.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the mix of homes and businesses in the area to help identify the suspects.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged.