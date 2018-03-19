Salina, KS

Shots Fired from Motel Balcony

KSAL StaffMarch 19, 2018

Officers responded to an initial report of a drive-by shooting at a Salina motel on Friday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that that no one was injured after a number of people talked with officers about hearing gunfire at the Red Carpet Inn located at 222 E. Diamond Drive.

Police say one witness told them they saw a car drive into the lot around 11pm and that is when a male fired some 4 to 5 shots from the motel’s second story balcony.

Police are using the motel’s video surveillance in the investigation to try and identify the person and say they may have a possible suspect in mind.

Officers did not find any damage to property in the area or recover any shell casings from the scene.

