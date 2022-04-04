Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 44 °

Shots Fired At Salina Residence

KSAL StaffApril 4, 2022

Salina Police are investigating after four gunshots struck a Salina residence late Saturday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the residence, located in the 600 block of Viemont Ave., had three people inside at the time of the incident. The 48-year old owner, an 18-year-old female and 28-year-old man were not injured.

Forrester said the 28-year old man, identified as Donovan Peet, had two individuals with him at the house earlier in the evening. An alleged argument took place between Peet and the two subjects, and the subjects left the residence. The shots were fired at the residence shortly after.

Eight shell casings from a 9 mm gun were found in the vicinity, including four that hit the house.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Shots Fired At Salina Residence

Salina Police are investigating after four gunshots struck a Salina residence late Saturday night. ...

April 4, 2022 Comments

Salina Woman Accused of DUI After F...

Kansas News

April 4, 2022

One Arrest Leads to Another in Burg...

Kansas News

April 4, 2022

Kansas Athletics to Host National C...

Sports News

April 3, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shots Fired At Salina Res...
April 4, 2022Comments
Salina Woman Accused of D...
April 4, 2022Comments
One Arrest Leads to Anoth...
April 4, 2022Comments
Body Found in River
April 2, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra