Shots Fired At Salina Residence

Salina Police are investigating after four gunshots struck a Salina residence late Saturday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the residence, located in the 600 block of Viemont Ave., had three people inside at the time of the incident. The 48-year old owner, an 18-year-old female and 28-year-old man were not injured.

Forrester said the 28-year old man, identified as Donovan Peet, had two individuals with him at the house earlier in the evening. An alleged argument took place between Peet and the two subjects, and the subjects left the residence. The shots were fired at the residence shortly after.

Eight shell casings from a 9 mm gun were found in the vicinity, including four that hit the house.