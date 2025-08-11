Shots Fired at Occupied Apartment

Police are searching for a gunman who fired shots into an occupied apartment building.

According to Salina Police Captain Kyle Tonniges, during the noon hour on Saturday officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 200 block of S Fourth Street.

Tonniges says bullets struck a brick wall outside one of the units. One bullet went through a glass window, entered a laundry room, and hit an interior wall.

Investigators are reviewing multiple security cameras in the area.

There were no injuries.