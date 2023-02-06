Shots Fired at Hunters, Arrest Made

A Saline County man is facing numerous charges after firing a 9mm pistol at three hunters.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 59-year-old John Coffman was taken into custody on Saturday evening after he allegedly fired a handgun toward three goose hunters he believed shot at him.

Deputies say Coffman drove to a neighbor’s home in the 3700 block of W. Shipton Road to confront her about the hunters she had granted permission to, and while on her front porch he had a gun in his pocket. During the rant he reportedly asked her, “Do you want to get shot?”

No one was injured. Authorities say alcohol played a role in the incident.

He’s now facing charges that could include, 4 counts of aggravated assault, DUI and possession of a firearm while under the influence.