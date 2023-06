Police are investigating after gunshots damaged a garage door.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, a resident in the 1000 block of E. Ash heard what they believed were fireworks going off last Thursday night.

Friday morning, police were called in after the person discovered one bullet hole and multiple dents on their garage door.

Police found one live round of .22 ammo in the driveway. No one was injured.

Replacement cost for the garage door is estimated at $1,500.