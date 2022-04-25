Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 38 °

Shots Fired at Bar in Salina

KSAL StaffApril 25, 2022

No injuries are being reported after some gunshots rang out at a bar in Salina on Sunday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 2 a.m., officers were sent to the Patron Nightclub, located at 1844 N. Ninth St. for reports of several fights going on.

When officers arrived, they heard two gunshots in the area, and people started scattering.

A .40 caliber shell casing was later found. Witnesses told police that a black male had been walking around the business and fired shots into the air.

Forrester said police are still investigating this case. No injuries or damage have been reported.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Shots Fired at Bar in Salina

No injuries are being reported after some gunshots rang out at a bar in Salina on Sunday morning. ...

April 25, 2022 Comments

Three Guns Taken From Home

Kansas News

April 25, 2022

Storage Unit Burglary

Kansas News

April 25, 2022

Tornado Confirmed in Sharon Springs

Kansas News

April 25, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shots Fired at Bar in Sal...
April 25, 2022Comments
Three Guns Taken From Hom...
April 25, 2022Comments
Storage Unit Burglary
April 25, 2022Comments
Tornado Confirmed in Shar...
April 25, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra