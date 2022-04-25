Shots Fired at Bar in Salina

No injuries are being reported after some gunshots rang out at a bar in Salina on Sunday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 2 a.m., officers were sent to the Patron Nightclub, located at 1844 N. Ninth St. for reports of several fights going on.

When officers arrived, they heard two gunshots in the area, and people started scattering.

A .40 caliber shell casing was later found. Witnesses told police that a black male had been walking around the business and fired shots into the air.

Forrester said police are still investigating this case. No injuries or damage have been reported.