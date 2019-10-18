Shots Fired at a Salina Business

No one was hurt when multiple gun shots were fired at a Salina business early Friday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities were sent to the 300 block of W. Beloit to the report of seven to eight gun shots fired at 12:48 a.m. Friday.

However, after investigating, authorities did not find any evidence of gun shots fired in the area.

Police were then sent to Taqueria Fresnillo inside of Kraft Manor, 211 W. Cloud St. at 5 a.m. on Friday for an alarm inside of the business going off. Multiple windows had been shot out inside of the building. There was also some damage inside of the store.

Forrester says that police believe that the windows were shot out at 12:48 a.m., however, the broken glass didn’t begin to fall–triggering the security alarm–until 5 a.m.

The business has surveillance video inside. The video shows that at 12:47 a.m. Friday, the windows being shot at. Law enforcement also recovered eight shell casings just northeast of the store.

Damage to the store includes four windows destroyed, the glass front door and gun shot holes in the drywall inside of the store. Meanwhile, stairs leading up to the second story of the building, which belong to Kraft Manor, were also damaged by gun shots.

Total damage is $5,000. There are no injuries.