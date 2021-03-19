Shots Fired, Apartment Complex Evacuated

A central Salina apartment complex is evacuated while police try negotiate with a suspect who had fired a gun.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that police were sent to the 600 block of S. 2nd St. at 9:19 p.m. Thursday, for the report of shots being fired from inside of the apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found one man had discharged a firearm while inside of the apartment. Police then evacuated the building.

Officers began negotiations with the subject, who appeared to be intoxicated and refused to comply with law enforcement. The man then fired another shot, however, the building was completed cleared at that point.

The subject finally compiled with the negotiations from police and detained without further incident.

Arrested is 26-year-old Erick Abrego-Salas, Salina. He is charged with criminal threat, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No injuries are reported from the incident.