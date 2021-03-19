Shots Fired, Apartment Complex Evacuated

Jeremy BohnMarch 19, 2021

A central Salina apartment complex is evacuated while police try negotiate with a suspect who had fired a gun.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that police were sent to the 600 block of S. 2nd St. at 9:19 p.m. Thursday, for the report of shots being fired from inside of the apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found one man had discharged a firearm while inside of the apartment. Police then evacuated the building.

Officers began negotiations with the subject, who appeared to be intoxicated and refused to comply with law enforcement. The man then fired another shot, however, the building was completed cleared at that point.

The subject finally compiled with the negotiations from police and detained without further incident.

Arrested is 26-year-old Erick Abrego-Salas, Salina. He is charged with criminal threat, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No injuries are reported from the incident.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Investigation In To Stolen, Burnt U...

A female victim claims that a strong arm theft is what led to her vehicle later being found on fire ...

March 19, 2021 Comments

Shots Fired, Apartment Complex Evac...

Top News

March 19, 2021

SPD Continue To Seek Homicide Suspe...

Top News

March 19, 2021

Gordon, Williams to Transfer

Sports News

March 19, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Investigation In To Stole...
March 19, 2021Comments
Kansas Will Follow Feds&#...
March 19, 2021Comments
Four Earn McMosley Schola...
March 18, 2021Comments
Over 11,000 Vaccinated in...
March 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices