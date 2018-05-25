Salina, KS

Shotgun Aimed at 2 Victims

KSAL StaffMay 25, 2018

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect who reportedly pointed a shotgun at two men on a porch in south Salina.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that officers were called to the home just before 11pm Thursday night after an argument escalated to deadly threats.

Police say two men in their 30’s were involved in a verbal fight with the suspect outside the home.

The two told officers the suspect drove off and then returned with a shotgun – which he pointed at them.

No one was injured.

Police continue searching for male suspect.

