Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 46 °

Shot Fired on Wildcat Circle

KSAL StaffOctober 24, 2022

Authorities are trying to find the person who fired a gun in a Salina neighborhood from a pickup.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Wildcat Circle on Saturday around 9:50pm after a neighbor heard a gunshot.

A witness told investigators two trucks stopped in the southwest corner of the oval street about 15-yards apart. Two subjects got out of their truck and walked toward a white full size pickup.

A shot rang out from the white vehicle before leaving the scene.

No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Big 12 Selects Jenn Hunter as Chief...

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has announced the hiring of Jenn Hunter as Chief Diversity, Equity...

October 24, 2022 Comments

NCAA Weekly Recap

Sports News

October 24, 2022

NCKL Weekly Recap

Sports News

October 24, 2022

AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

Sports News

October 24, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shot Fired on Wildcat Cir...
October 24, 2022Comments
Trick-or-Treat So Kids Ca...
October 23, 2022Comments
Abilene Businesses Prepar...
October 23, 2022Comments
Pedestrian Hit, Killed by...
October 23, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra