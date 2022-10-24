Shot Fired on Wildcat Circle

Authorities are trying to find the person who fired a gun in a Salina neighborhood from a pickup.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Wildcat Circle on Saturday around 9:50pm after a neighbor heard a gunshot.

A witness told investigators two trucks stopped in the southwest corner of the oval street about 15-yards apart. Two subjects got out of their truck and walked toward a white full size pickup.

A shot rang out from the white vehicle before leaving the scene.

No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.