Shot Fired in School Parking Lot

Todd PittengerOctober 11, 2022

Police are investigating an incident in which a shot was fired in a Salina school parking lot.

According to the Salina Police Department, they are investigating the discharge of a firearm in the parking lot of Salina South High School. The incident occurred at school dismissal Tuesday.

No one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

Salina Police Detectives are actively following up on investigative leads. The agency adds they are in regular communication with USD305 administration.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

If you have information relative to this investigation, please call the police department at 785-826-7210 or you can call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

