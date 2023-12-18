Shot Fired During Salina Argument

Two men were wounded after a single shot was fired in a Salina home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 500 block of Moon Drive early Saturday morning around 2:30am after a domestic dispute ended in gunfire.

Police say two male relatives were involved in an alcohol fueled argument – when a third man at the scene tried to intervene.

Moments later 30-year-old Victor Phanthakeo allegedly fired one shot from a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol that pierced the stomach of his relative and then hit the arm of the man trying to break up the fight.

Both were treated at Salina Regional Health Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Phanthakeo is now facing charges that could include attempted 2nd degree murder and aggravated battery.