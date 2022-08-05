Shot Fired at Sunset Park

No injuries are reported after a shot was fired in Sunset Park early Friday morning.

Salina Patrol Capt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that at 4 a.m., a 23-year-old Salina man was at the park and a group of people in a dark vehicle confronted him.

Words were reportedly exchanged, and the vehicle left the area. It returned a short time later, and a shot was fired from the vehicle in the vicinity.

Villanueva said a 9mm casing was later found near the park’s entrance. No one was hurt, and police are gathering video to help find the suspect.