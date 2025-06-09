Shot Fired at Car in Drive-Through Lane

Salina Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly fired a gun at a vehicle that was in line at a drive-through window.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that officers responded to Poncho’s Mexican Food at 3029 Riffel Drive around 3am Sunday after a suspect described as a black male allegedly stepped out of a blac, Jeep SUV and fired one round at a white Chevy Camaro.

Investigators found one spent .30 caliber shell casing in the parking lot. Police say the Jeep was in front of the Camaro in the drive-through lane just before the incident. Both vehicles left the scene.

Authorities are reviewing store video and using the tag reader system in the investigation.

The Camaro had a temporary tag from Texas.