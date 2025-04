Salina area public transportation will have shortened hours this week on Friday, in observation of Good Friday.

According to the organization, on Friday CityGo buses will run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with no peak routes running. Regional paratransit, GoAbilene, and GoConcordia vehicles will run a reduced number of trips. 81 Connection, KanConnect, and OCCK OnDemand will run normal schedules.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Saturday, April 19th.