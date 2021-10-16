Salina, KS

Short Handed Cowboys Fall 28-0 at Augusta

Trent SanchezOctober 16, 2021

The Abilene Cowboys entered Friday’s game at Augusta shorthanded.  Abilene did not have Quarterback, Stocton Timbrook or Wide Receiver/Cornerback, Cooper Wildey.  The Cowboys lost the game 28-0 but played inspired football, especially on defense.  Abilene had surrendered 44.5 ppg through the first 6 games of the season and gave up 47 points to the Orioles last season.  The Cowboys also recovered 2 fumbles in the game.

The Cowboys forced Augusta to punt on their first possession.  The Orioles would then score on their second and third drives.  Augusta got on the board with a Sebastian Flower 12 yard run with 5:33 to play in the first quarter.  His touchdown gave a 6-0 lead and that was the score at the end of the opening quarter.

The Orioles second touchdown was set up by a 29 yard pass play from Quarterback, Gavin Kiser to Isaiah Blackwell to the Abilene 3 yard line.  Kiser would then take it in from 1 yard out after a Cowboy penalty.  Holt Williams added the 2-point conversion to increase the Oriole lead to 14-0 and that would be the score at halftime.

Augusta opened the second half with an 8 play drive capped by a Williams 4 yard run with 8:44 to play in the third quarter, to give the Orioles a 21-0 advantage.  The final points came with 2:44 to play in the game on a Jacob Barnett 8 yard run.

Unofficially, Augusta finished with 274 yards of offense.  The Orioles ran for 183 yards and passed for 91 additional yards.  Abilene was held to 91 yards of offense in the loss.  The Nex-Tech Wireless, Player of the Game, was Zach Miller for the Cowboys.  He usually is the running back but lined up at quarterback at times in the loss.  Abilene also played Freshman, Aaron Hartman at quarterback.

The Cowboys fell to 0-7 with the loss and will wrap up their home schedule next Friday against Wamego.  The Red Raiders defeated Ft. Scott 35-0 on the road and are now 6-1 on the season.  Augusta improved to 5-2 with the victory over Abilene and they will host McPherson next week.

