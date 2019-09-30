Salina, KS

Shoplifting, Meth Arrest

KSAL StaffSeptember 30, 2019
Saline County Sheriff truck

A traffic stop leads to a couple of arrests following an alleged shop lifting incident at Walmart on Sunday morning just before noon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy identified the orange, Chevy Silverado that was reported leaving the scene and made a stop on I-135 near the Old 40 interchange.

The driver, Emily Enloe, 28 of Salina was taken into custody after meth, a revolver and drug paraphernalia were found.

Her passenger, 44-year-old Jason Wooster was arrested later on theft charges.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

