Shoplifters Caught on Camera

A shoplifting case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday, February 7th, multiple items were stolen from Ulta Beauty at 2450 S. 9th Street.

The business reported that between 1:30 p.m. and 1:44 p.m. three females took approximately $1000 worth of men’s cologne from the store without paying. The subjects then left the area in a white Ford Focus with unknown tags.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call the Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.