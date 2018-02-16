Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 30 °

Shoplifters Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerFebruary 16, 2018

A shoplifting case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday, February 7th, multiple items were stolen from Ulta Beauty at 2450 S. 9th Street.

The business reported that between 1:30 p.m. and 1:44 p.m. three females took approximately $1000 worth of men’s cologne from the store without paying. The subjects then left the area in a white Ford Focus with unknown tags.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call the Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Enrollment Underway for 50th Annive...

High school students interested in law enforcement will have the opportunity this summer to see what...

February 16, 2018 Comments

Fire Destroys Contents of Shed in S...

Kansas News

February 16, 2018

Threat Prompts Heightened Security ...

Top News

February 16, 2018

Shoplifters Caught on Camera

Top News

February 16, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Enrollment Underway for 5...
February 16, 2018Comments
Fire Destroys Contents of...
February 16, 2018Comments
Salina Perkins Restaurant...
February 16, 2018Comments
8th Most Wanted Arrest
February 16, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO