Shoplifters Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of alleged shoplifters who were caught on the camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on February 6th, at approximately 12:45 PM, officers were sent to Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Place, Salina, in regards to a shoplifting case. Store employees reported a man and woman entered the store, stole over $540.00 worth of merchandise. The male appeared to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s and has brown hair with a brown goatee. He was wearing a black ball cap, red jacket, white and red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. The female appeared to be in her late 20’s or early 30’s and has black or dark brown hair that was pulled into a large bun. The female suspect was wearing black sunglasses, a black jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots. Both persons were Caucasians.

The duo fled in a silver Mitsubishi Galant. The vehicle’s front bumper was black.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.