Shoplifters Caught

A couple of shoplifters were arrested after fleeing a Salina store.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that 44-year-old Shirley Quenzer and 30-year-old Tyler Chihlaz were taken into custody Friday after fleeing Walmart on foot.

Police say the two were confronted inside the store by loss prevention staff. The woman handed back a handful of toiletry products and then ran from the store and jumped into a stolen car from Washington State.

Police say a short time later the couple abandoned the vehicle and was found walking near the Mattress Hub at 2346 Planet Avenue.

Officers found a stolen $16 sweater from Walmart inside the car that also had stolen license plates and a small amount of methamphetamine inside. The the two are now facing charges of drug possession and possession of stolen property. The two told officers they were from Oregon and heading to Arkansas.