Shoplifter Tussles with Police

A shoplifter was arrested after he tussled with a Salina police officer.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 55-year-old Michael Crowder was taken to jail after staff at Walmart contacted authorities. Police say Crowder was confronted by a loss prevention employee for trying to take a automotive oil and air filters, a can of polyurethane plus a 24-pack of sharpie pens without paying.

He was allowed a restroom visit while they waited for police and then attempted to runaway once an officer arrived. He fell and then wrestled with the cop – tearing his uniform and grabbing a radio away from the officer before being detained.

Crowder is now facing charges that could include theft, battery of a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine.