Shoplifter Sought

Police are working to identify a shoplifter who has hit the Salina Walmart at least three times in the month of March.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the store on South 9th Sunday after a black, male suspect exited the building with a backpack, dog food and an unknown item without paying.

As police and store staff reviewed surveillance footage they learned the man had been inside Walmart on two earlier occasions, using the garden center exit to getaway with a 45-gallon trash can, car battery charger and a car stereo sub woofer.

Damage to the cage door on the garden exit is estimated at $400 while property loss is listed around $420.