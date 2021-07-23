BREAKING NEWS

Shoplifter Charged for Drug Possession

KSAL StaffJuly 23, 2021

A shoplifter is now facing additional charges for shoving a Salina police officer after a foot chase.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Ricky Thompson was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to leave Walmart with a backpack filled with food and office supplies without paying.

Staff at the store located at 2900 S. 9th confronted him. He in turn became violent and chased them back inside an office – then ran from the store without the merchandise.

A police officer chased Thompson to Debold Avenue before he shoved her to the ground. A second officer subdued him.

Thompson is now facing charges that could include theft, assault, battery of a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine that was reportedly found in his pocket.

