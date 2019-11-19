Shoplifter Caught in Common Scheme

A Salina man was taken into custody after a department store’s staff recognized the thief at the return counter.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Blake Carter was arrested on Monday after loss prevention personnel at Target saw him trying to get a cash refund for an item he allegedly stole two days before.

Police say Carter is seen on video coming into the store located at 2939 Market Place on three occasions, November 15, 16 and 17 and removing a Google cam, Versa Fitbit, Garmin GPS unit and a Google Nest speaker.

Staff called police when he came back to Target on November 18 to return a Versa Fitbit for cash.

Carter is now facing charges that could include felony theft under a common scheme, criminal damage to anti-theft devices and attempted theft by deception.