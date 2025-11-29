Shop Small on Small Business Saturday

Shoppers can make a big difference in their local communities by supporting Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is always celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year it’s on November 29th.

Unlike Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which focus on larger retailers and e-commerce stores, Small Business Saturday encourages consumers to shop at predominantly small and local retailers and to use small, local service such as restaurants and other independent local businesses.

In 2024, total spending at small businesses on Small Business Saturday was an estimated $22 billion. This was a 13.2% increase in online sales compared to 2023.

Projections show consumer spending on the day this year is again expected to continue to be strong. To attract this spending, 56% of small businesses are planning to offer seasonal discounts and 48% will extend their business hours.

According to Salina Downtown, the dollars that are spent on Shop Small Saturday makes a difference beyond the retailers doors. Small businesses create local jobs and pay local taxes which keeps money circulating within our community.

Since its launch, Small Business Saturday has generated more than $220 billion for independent retailers, restaurants, and service-based businesses.