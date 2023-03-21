Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 42 °

Shop Kansas Farms Debuts New Website

Todd PittengerMarch 21, 2023

Kansas Farm Bureau’s Shop Kansas Farms  rolled out a new website Tuesday in celebration of National Agriculture Day.

According to the Kansas Farm Bureau, the website, www.shopkansasfarms.com, features a searchable map so consumers can find food items from farmers near them.

“Shop Kansas Farms is a trusted brand for consumers when it comes to buying directly from Kansas farmers and ranchers,” Meagan Cramer, director of communications and marketing for KFB, says.

“We couldn’t think of a better day to roll out this new website. We’re celebrating our Kansas agriculturists and helping consumers connect with farmers near them.”

The new site lets consumers find farm listings based on cities, counties, regions and categories. It also provides new options for sellers.

“From the beginning of Shop Kansas Farms, we heard businesses wanted opportunities outside of the viral Facebook group to connect directly with consumers,” Rick McNary, SKF founder, says. “The new website provides a host of ways they can get their businesses in front of customers.”

New items include upgrades for sellers to purchase premium listings on the front page, the ability to be listed at the top of individual categories and the opportunity to list their farms under more than one category.

Sellers and buyers of Kansas food products should visit www.shopkansasfarms.com and celebrate Kansas farmers and ranchers.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Farming News

Shop Kansas Farms Debuts New Websit...

Kansas Farm Bureau’s Shop Kansas Farms  rolled out a new website Tuesday in celebration of Nation...

March 21, 2023 Comments

Understanding Hardware Disease

Farming News

March 21, 2023

“More Than You Think Scholarship...

Kansas News

March 21, 2023

Wind Whips Grass Fires

Top News

March 21, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“More Than You Think Sc...
March 21, 2023Comments
Stolen Truck Recovered
March 20, 2023Comments
Door Damaged at Service S...
March 20, 2023Comments
Murder Suspects Caught in...
March 20, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra