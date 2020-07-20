Shootout at Great Bend Bar

One person was injured during a shootout involving a man and a local motorcycle group at a Great Bend bar.

Police say the incident started with a disturbance involving a 34-year-old man and the motorcycle group at Charlie’s Place bar on main street in Great Bend.

As the man was leaving, he pulled out a handgun and fired into the front entrance of the bar. Members of the motorcycle group also pulled handguns and fired rounds back at the man.

One person sustained a minor gunshot wound to the chest.

Police recovered numerous shell casings and bullet fragments, along with damage to several businesses and vehicles in the 1100 block of Main Street. An investigation is still on-going.

This investigation is still on-going. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers, at 620-792-1300.