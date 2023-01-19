Shooting woes doom Coyotes in loss to Swedes

LINDSBORG – It was just one of those nights for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

The shots wouldn’t fall and the ball wouldn’t bounce in favor of the Coyotes.

Wesleyan shot just 27.6 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from 3-point range in an 87-55 loss to the Bethany Swedes on Wednesday night at Hahn Gym.

The Coyotes led 7-5 with 16:13 to go in the opening half, but were stuck on 7 for over six minutes while Bethany built a 21-7 lead with 10:08 to go in the half.

Jun Murdock (JR/Wichita, Kan.)’s free throw with 9:52 left broke the scoring drought for the Coyotes.

Another pair of free throws by Murdock with 7:15 left halved Bethany’s 16-point lead to eight at 24-16, but Bethany pushed it back out to 16 and led 38-23 at the half.

Every time the Coyotes tried to make a run, Bethany answered right back, extending the lead.

The Coyotes were 16 of 58 from the field in the game while Bethany shot 32 of 62 for 51.6 percent. Murdock led the Coyotes with 14 points. Alex Littlejoohn had 11 rebounds for the Coyotes.

KWU is back on the road on Saturday, heading to North Newton to take on the Bethel Threshers at 7 p.m. in Thresher Gym.