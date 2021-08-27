Salina, KS

Shooting Victim Dies, 3rd Arrest

Todd PittengerAugust 27, 2021

A shooting case in Salina is now a murder case.

According to Salina Police, Camilo Renaldo Ramirez passed away at approximately 1:00 Tuesday afternoon in a Wichita. He was shot early Monday morning in Salina. The delay in reporting Ramirez’s passing results from Ramirez’s family’s desire to donate his body organs.

During the week of Salina Police Department continued to follow up on this active homicide case. As a result of the leads and other investigative information, Kiera Stewart of Salina was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail.

Charges requested for Kiera Stewart are:
Felony Murder
Attempted Aggravated Robbery

It is anticipated that the pending attempted murder charges on the other defendants will be upgraded accordingly. They are Jamie Leos, Jr., 24years old and Juan Doroteo Morales, 34-years old.  

Ramirez’s dog was also killed during the shooting.

This case continues to be an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.

If you have any information concerning this shooting or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210. Case 2021-25824.

