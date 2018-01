A shooting call in a Kansas City suburb is ruled a hoax.

Police surrounded a home in Overland Park yesterday morning on the report of a shooting.

Officers searched the home and soon determined there was no danger.

Investigators say someone called 911 with a fake story claiming they had shot someone inside the home.

The fake 911 call comes just weeks after a California man’s prank call led to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Wichita.

Story from Metro Source