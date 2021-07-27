Shoot From Tank at Archery Event

Slots are filling up for a one-of-a-kind archery event, the only event in the world where competitors can shoot from an M-1 tank. Fort Riley’s one-of-a-kind Bow Slinger 3-D Archery Tournament is planned for Aug. 21 and 22.

According to Fort Riley, the event is the only tournament in the world where competitors can shoot from an M-1 tank. Archers of all ages, military or civilian, are invited to take on the nearly two-mile course, featuring three-dimensional targets, including the “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills.”

Pre-register by Aug. 20 at riley.armymwr.com or in person at Fort Riley’s Outdoor Adventure Park, 5202 Normandy Drive. Registration fees are $45 for active duty Soldiers, $35 for youth age 17 and under, and $45-$55 for all other adults depending on the category. Youth categories are ages 8 – 11, 12 – 14, and 15 – 17 years old. Youth will compete on Aug. 21 and adults will compete on Aug. 22.

Top five shooters from each category with 10 or more shooters will compete in a class shoot-off for cash prizes. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. each day, with a mandatory meeting for all shooters at 8:30. The tournament slings into action at 9. Food will be available for purchase and the event should wrap up by 2 p.m.

Archers without Department of Defense ID cards who wish to take on the challenge can get a day pass at the Visitor Control Center at the Marshall Army Airfield Gate located off I-70, exit 301. Pre-registered participants will not need to stop at the Visitor Control Center, but must use Henry Gate for access. More information about accessing Fort Riley can be found at home.army.mil/riley or by calling 785-239-2982. The Visitor Control Center is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

For more information about Fort Riley’s one-of-a-kind archery tournament, call 785-239-5412.